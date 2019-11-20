Maloney chosen as first woman to lead House Oversight panel

FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2019, file photo, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, acting chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, joined at left by Rep. Jerrold Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, meet with reporters to discuss the next steps of the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington. House Democrats are set to choose who will lead the powerful Oversight and Reform Committee _ a key role in the ongoing impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump. Three veteran lawmakers, including Maloney of New York, the acting chairwoman, are seeking to replace the late Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, who died last month. AP Photo

House Democrats have chosen New York Rep. Carolyn Maloney to lead the powerful House Oversight and Reform Committee. She’s the first woman to hold the job.

Maloney defeated Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly by a 133-86 vote of the full Democratic caucus. She succeeds the late Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland.

As the committee’s leader, the 73-year-old Maloney will play an influential role in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

The committee has a broad portfolio, including oversight of the Trump administration’s handling of the census and immigration matters, as well as Trump’s business dealings and security clearances granted to White House officials.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

It’s among the committees handling the impeachment inquiry, although the most visible one is the House Intelligence Committee, whose chairman is California Rep. Adam Schiff.