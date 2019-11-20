Jury considering fate of activist charged with harboring

FILE - In this June 11, 2019, file photo, Scott Warren, center, speaks outside federal court, in Tucson, Ariz., after a mistrial was declared in the federal case against him. Warren is scheduled to testify Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in the second criminal case against his actions as a member of a humanitarian aid group. Prosecutors say Warren was arrested in early 2018 after harboring two men who sneaked across the U.S.-Mexico border. AP Photo

A jury began deliberating Wednesday in the case of an activist charged with harboring immigrants at a humanitarian aid camp in the Arizona desert near the Mexican border.

The jury in the case against Scott Warren, of Ajo, Arizona, began deliberating shortly after attorneys delivered closing statements.

Jurors will consider whether Warren, 37, was simply fulfilling his mission as a humanitarian activist when he allowed two Central American men who had sneaked across the border to stay in a camp while they healed from injuries, or if he knowingly broke the law by hiding them and showed them how to evade a Border Patrol checkpoint.

Prosecutor Nathaniel Walters said the two immigrants didn’t need medical attention during their January 2018 encounter with Warren and questioned the authenticity of his claim that he was “orienting” the men before they left the camp, which was run by a group that tries to prevent immigrants from dying in the desert.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

“What they needed was a place to hide, and that’s what the defendant gave them, and that is an intent to violate the law,” Walters said.

Warren, a college geography instructor and member of the border group No More Deaths, testified that he has never helped migrants hide or told them how to avoid authorities. He said he provided basic aid to the men, who had large blisters on their feet and one complained of pain in his torso.

Warren was instructing the men as they prepared to leave the camp, so they wouldn’t get lost in the desert, he testified.

Warren’s attorney, Greg Kuykendall, told jurors that prosecutors hadn’t proven that his client had committed a crime and reminded them of Warren’s good intentions.

“We showed you that Scott’s intent was to end death and suffering in the desert,” Kuykendall said.

Warren’s first trial last summer ended in a mistrial after jurors deadlocked on the charges.

Warren and his supporters say President Donald Trump’s administration has increasingly scrutinized humanitarian groups that leave water in the desert and conduct search and rescue operations when they are asked to help find a missing migrant. But the judge presiding over the case has barred any mention of Trump.

Warren is one of nine members of No More Deaths who have been charged with crimes related to their work, although he’s the only one facing felony charges.

No More Deaths is an advocacy group that provides water and medical assistance to immigrants crossing the Arizona desert from Mexico.

Immigrants who sneak into the United States through that terrain face many dangers, including walking for several days, often in the scorching heat. Thousands of immigrants have died crossing the border since the mid-1990s, when increased enforcement pushed many to Arizona's scorching desert.