Germany, Netherlands, Austria, Croatia qualify for Euro 2020

Germany's Toni Kroos scores his side's 4th goal during the Euro 2020 group C qualifying soccer match between Germany and Belarus in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. AP Photo

Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and Croatia have qualified for the 2020 European Championship.

Germany advanced with a 4-0 win over Belarus on Saturday, with Toni Kroos scoring twice and steering the side top of Group C. Second-place Netherlands also qualified despite a 0-0 draw with Northern Ireland in Belfast. Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis missed a penalty in the first half.

Austria joined already qualified Poland from Group G with a 2-1 win over visiting North Macedonia.

Croatia booked its place as Group E winner with a 3-1 win at home over Slovakia.

