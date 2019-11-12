Nation & World
Trump says US on the hunt for Islamic State’s new leader
President Donald Trump says America has its eye on the new leader of the Islamic State following the death of the group's leader in a military raid last month.
Trump didn't mention the name of the leader who replaced Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. But he said in a speech Tuesday to the Economic Club of New York that the U.S. knows his location.
Al-Baghdadi killed himself with a suicide vest as U.S. commandos closed in on him during a raid on a compound in northern Syria.
The Islamic State named Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi as its new leader. Little is publicly known about him and the name is likely a pseudonym.
