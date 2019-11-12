Stone wanted to ‘debrief’ Kushner on DNC email hack

Roger Stone, a longtime Republican provocateur and former confidant of President Donald Trump, waits in line at the federal court in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. AP Photo

Roger Stone asked for Jared Kushner's contact information in order to "debrief" the president's son-in-law about hacked emails from the Democratic National Committee.

That's according to testimony from Rick Gates, a former Trump campaign aide who became a key cooperator in the special counsel's Russia probe. He's testifying Tuesday at Stone's criminal trial in federal court in Washington.

Jurors were shown text messages from Stone that included a June message asking for Kushner's contact information. Gates did not say if Stone received Kushner's information. Kushner was a senior adviser to the Trump campaign at the time.

Stone is accused of lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing a House probe of Russian election meddling.