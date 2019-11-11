Israeli airstrike kills Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza home

The Israeli military says it has struck a Gaza City house, targeting a commander from the Islamic Jihad group in a resumption of pinpointed killing.

The Iranian-backed Palestinian group confirmed Tuesday that Bahaa Abu el-Atta, its north Gaza Strip commander, was killed.

Gaza's Health Ministry says a man and a woman have been killed in the blast and two other people were wounded.

The airstrike damaged the half of the second and most of the third floors of a house in the Shejaeya neighborhood east of the city.

Israel media reported lately that Abu el-Atta was responsible for recent rocket attacks against southern Israel communities, instructed by Tehran.

However, Israel often says Hamas, the larger militant group controlling Gaza, is responsible for any fire emanating from the enclave.