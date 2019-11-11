Magnitude-5.4 earthquake felt in southern France

The French earthquake detection agency says a moderate tremor measuring 5.4 in magnitude has struck southern France in a remote area of the Drome department between Lyon and Marseille.

The agency said the quake occurred before noon Monday and its epicenter was situated near the town of Montelimar in the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region.

According to messages posted on social networks, a slight jolt was felt in Montpellier, Lyon, St Etienne, Grenoble, Avignon and Marseille.