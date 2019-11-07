Bulgarian president vetoes appointment of new prosecutor

Bulgaria's president has vetoed the appointment of Ivan Geshev as new chief prosecutor.

President Rumen Radev on Thursday that he would ask the judicial panel that elected Geshev, currently a deputy chief prosecutor, to review its choice.

Last month, the panel voted 20-4 to elect Geshev for a seven-year term. The 49-year-old Geshev was the only candidate for the powerful post, which sparked protests from critics.

Radev said that "nominating a single candidate not only deprives the procedure of competitiveness, but also takes away prestige and legitimacy from the future chief prosecutor."

The judicial panel now can either start a new selection procedure or confirm its initial appointment in a second vote, which the president cannot veto a second time.