Protests in Iraq reveal a long-simmering anger at Iran

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, protester hits a poster showing the leader of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's foreign wing, or Quds Force, Gen. Qassim Soleimani with a shoe during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. Iraqi protesters are mocking Iran’s leaders, firebombing the offices of its local political allies and threatening its diplomatic missions. AP Photo

Iraqi protesters mock Iran's leaders, firebomb the offices of its local political allies and threaten its diplomatic missions.

The anti-government protests that have convulsed Iraq in the past month are fueled by economic grievances and are mainly directed at Iraq's own political leaders.

But they have also exposed long-simmering resentment at Iran's influence in the country, with protesters targeting Shiite political parties and militias with close ties to Tehran.

The uprising in Iraq, and similar anti-government protests in Lebanon, pose a threat to key Iranian allies at a time when Tehran is under mounting pressure from U.S. sanctions.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The protesters are mainly Shiite, which undermines Iran's claim to be a champion of Shiites, who are a majority in Iraq and Iran but a frequently oppressed minority in the Muslim world.