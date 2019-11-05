Trump OKs wider Syria oil mission, raising legal questions

U.S. military convoy drives the he town of Qamishli, north Syria, by a poster showing Syrain President Bashar Aassad Saturday, Oct. 26. 2019. A U.S. convoy of over a dozen vehicles was spotted driving south of the northeastern city of Qamishli, likely heading to the oil-rich Deir el-Zour area where there are oil fields, or possibly to another base nearby. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, also reported the convoy, saying it arrived earlier from Iraq. AP Photo

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump has approved an expanded military mission to secure an expanse of oil fields across eastern Syria. That raises a number of difficult legal questions about whether U.S. troops can launch strikes against Syrian, Russian or other forces if they threaten the oil.

The decision comes after a meeting Friday between Trump and his defense leaders. It locks hundreds of U.S. troops into a more complicated presence in Syria, despite Trump's vow to get America out of the war.

Under the new plan troops would protect a large swath of land controlled by Syrian Kurdish fighters that stretches nearly 90 miles from Deir el-zour to al-Hassakeh.

Officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak publicly about ongoing deliberations.