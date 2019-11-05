Bolivia opposition leader blocked from reaching capital

A public clean-up worker runs away from tear gas fired by police trying to separate anti- and pro-government protesters after the reelection of President Evo Morales in La Paz, Bolivia, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Morales on Sunday rejected opposition calls for him to resign and said the country should wait for an international audit of Bolivia's disputed election. AP Photo

Backers of Bolivia's president blocked the arrival of an opposition leader to the capital of La Paz on Tuesday and the government flew him back to his home city amid protests over the apparent reelection of President Evo Morales.

Supporters of Morales blocked Luis Fernando Camacho from leaving the La Paz airport, and Interior Minister Carlos Romero says Camacho was flown back to Santa Cruz "to protect his safety."

The Organization of American States secretary-general, Luis Almagro, issued a statement on Twitter urging the government to safeguard Camacho's right to movement.

Camacho has been leading protests in Santa Cruz, the country's most populous city, demanding Morales step aside following a disputed Oct. 20 election. Opponents challenge an official count that showed Morales winning with 47% of the vote and a margin of just over 10 percentage points over his nearest competitor — enough to avoid the need for a runoff against a united opposition.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Other opposition figures are merely demanding a runoff. But both complain that Morales ignored a constitutional ban on another term — he has already served 14 years — and was allowed on the ballot due to a ruling by what they consider to be a biased supreme court.

Both opposition factions also have rejected the terms of an ongoing OAS audit of the results agreed upon with the government.

The eastern city of Santa Cruz has been a hotbed of resistance to Morales, and much of the city has been largely shut down by a general strike for two weeks, with enormous crowds appearing at evening protest rallies.

Morales, Bolivia's first indigenous president, has accused the opposition of trying to stage a coup d'etat.