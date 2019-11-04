Reports: NYPD commissioner James O’Neill to step down

New York City's police commissioner is stepping down after three years leading the nation's largest police department, according to multiple reports.

The New York Times, Daily News and New York Post reported that James O'Neill planned to announce Monday that he is leaving the job.

The newspapers cited people with knowledge of O'Neill's decision who spoke on condition of anonymity.

O'Neill, 61, has spent more than three decades with the NYPD before becoming commissioner in 2016. He led efforts to bolster community policing and repair the department's relationship with minority communities that had complained about innocent black and Hispanic men being caught up in aggressive enforcement of minor crimes.

He has presided over continuing drops in crime and the department's response to a number of high-profile incidents, including a truck attack that killed eight people on a Manhattan bicycle path in 2017.

In August, O'Neill brought closure to one of the NYPD's lowest moments, firing a police officer for the 2014 chokehold death of Eric Garner. The city's largest police union by calling for O'Neill's immediate resignation.

Asked in recent weeks about rumors of his retirement, he said he had the "best job in the world."

O'Neill began his career as a transit officer in 1983. His tenure as commissioner began with a pipe bomb exploding in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood on his first day in September 2016.