New Mexico man gets life for family killings as a teen

A man who shot and killed his parents and three young siblings as a juvenile in New Mexico has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Judge Alisa Hart issued 22-year-old Nehemiah Griego's long-awaited sentence Friday, saying he could become eligible for parole after 30 years.

Griego was 15 when authorities say he plotted the killings at his family's Albuquerque-area home.

He pleaded guilty four years ago to second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death. His case underwent two hearings to determine his receptiveness to treatment.

Griego's attorneys sought a sentence in which Griego could continue treatment while on probation.

Hart's order says that option would have placed the community at risk, while adding that Griego's case exposed the limits of the legal system.