Texas officer who shot at dog but killed woman resigns

A Texas police officer who accidentally shot and killed a woman when he fired repeatedly at a dog charging at him has resigned.

A statement from Arlington police says Officer Ravi Singh resigned Friday, concluding the department's internal investigation of the Aug. 1 shooting death of Margarita Brooks. The findings of a criminal investigation will be presented to a grand jury.

The officer and other emergency workers were sent to check on a woman who appeared to be passed out in a grassy area in the Fort Worth suburb.

Body camera video showed the officer called out to the woman when a barking dog charged him. The officer backed away, drew his weapon and fired at the dog.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The woman yelled out after the shots were fired. The dog — believed to be the woman's — survived.