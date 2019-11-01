Prosecutor: Brother of Giuliani associate eyed in probe

A federal prosecutor says the brother of a business associate of Rudy Giuliani is being scrutinized as part of a campaign finance investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicolas Roos told a judge Friday that authorities believe Steven Fruman could be involved in a scheme to use foreign money to make donations to U.S. politicians.

His brother, Igor Fruman, is accused of making illicit donations to further his business interests and as part of a campaign to get the U.S. to remove its ambassador to Ukraine.

The brother's name came up during courtroom arguments over whether he could be backer of a bail package for Igor Fruman.

Igor Fruman's defense attorney, Todd Blanche, called prosecutors' interest in the brother's finances a "fishing expedition."

Giuliani has denied knowledge of any illegal donations.