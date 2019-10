Tulsi Gabbard: Release documents related to Saudis and 9/11

Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, center, D-Hawaii, talks to Kaitlyn, left and her mother Terry Strada whose father Tom died during the terrorist attack on 9/11 during a news conference at the 9/11 Tribute Museum, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in New York. AP Photo

Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard says federal authorities must release the findings of their investigation into the Saudi government's role in the Sept. 11 attacks.

The Hawaii congresswoman said Tuesday in New York City that families who lost loved ones in the attacks "want the truth, and they deserve the truth."

Gabbard was joined by victims' relatives who have filed a federal lawsuit seeking the release of documents that they believe link the attackers to Saudi government officials.

She told family members gathered at a museum near the World Trade Center that it's time to hold U.S. leaders accountable "for withholding the truth from the American people."

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Messages seeking comment were left with the U.S. Department of Justice and with an attorney for the Saudi government.