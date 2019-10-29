Russian defense minister hails military ties with Armenia

Russia's defense minister is visiting Armenia for talks about military cooperation between the ex-Soviet allies.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu hailed Armenia, which hosts a Russian military base, as Moscow's "key partner." He said Tuesday after inspecting the base that it serves as "the guarantor of stability in the Caucasus region."

The Russian base in Armenia has about 4,000 troops and air defense assets. The base's commanding officer reported to Shoigu that its capability has markedly increased with the deployment of new modern weapons systems.

Russia and Armenia have held joint military maneuvers and coordinated air defense operations. Russia also has provided Armenia with modern weapons, such as the Su-30 fighter jets.