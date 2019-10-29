Dutch prosecutors seek 6-year sentence in Wilders death plot

FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, May 18, 2019, Geert Wilders, leader of Dutch Party for Freedom speaks during a rally ahead of the May European Parliamentary elections, in Milan, Italy. Prosecutors in The Hague, Netherlands, on Tuesday Oct. 29, 2019, have demanded a six-year prison sentence for a Pakistani man accused of plotting a terror attack on Dutch anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders. AP Photo

Prosecutors have demanded a six-year prison sentence for a Pakistani man accused of plotting a terror attack on Dutch anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders.

Prosecutors said Tuesday the 27-year-old suspect traveled to the Netherlands in August last year with "the intention to kill the politician" because of a competition Wilders was organizing featuring cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad.

Prosecutors say the man, identified by Dutch media as Junaid I., threatened Wilders in a video he posted on Facebook in which he said: "I will send that dog ... to Hell."

The suspect denies plotting to kill Wilders.

The Dutch lawmaker canceled the planned cartoon contest following death threats and concerns about the safety of other people.

Physical depictions of the prophet are forbidden in Islam and deeply offensive to Muslims.