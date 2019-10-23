Nation & World
How states responded to Census Bureau driver records request
An effort by the U.S. Census Bureau to collect state driver's license records as part of President Donald Trump's order to gather citizenship information has been a bust so far.
As of Wednesday, the vast majority of state motor vehicle agencies had no plans to share their records with the bureau, according to an Associated Press survey of the 50 states. In the survey, state motor vehicle agencies were asked if they had plans to share their records with the bureau. Officials in many states were reviewing the request and hadn't decided how to respond, and many states hadn't yet received a request.
Below are the survey's results.
Alabama, No
Alaska, No
Arizona, Not received
Arkansas, Undecided
California, Not received
Colorado, Undecided
Connecticut, No
Delaware, Undecided
Florida, Undecided
Georgia, Undecided
Hawaii, Not received
Idaho, No
Illinois, No
Indiana, No
Iowa, Undecided
Kansas, Undecided
Kentucky, Undecided
Louisiana, No
Maine, No
Maryland, Undecided
Massachusetts, Not received
Michigan, Not received
Minnesota, Not received
Mississippi, Didn't answer AP query
Missouri, Undecided
Montana, Not received
Nebraska, Undecided
Nevada, No
New Hampshire, Didn't answer AP query
New Jersey, No
New Mexico, No
New York, Not received
North Carolina, Undecided
North Dakota, Not received
Ohio, Not received
Oklahoma, Not received
OregonNo
Pennsylvania, Undecided
Rhode Island, Not received
South Carolina, Not received
South Dakota, Undecided
Tennessee, Undecided
Texas, Undecided
Utah, No
Vermont, Not received
Virginia, Not received
Washington, Not received
West Virginia, Didn't answer AP query
Wisconsin, Not received
Wyoming, Undecided
