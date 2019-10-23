Missouri man burned bodies of missing Wisconsin brothers; owed them $250K: charges

A man jailed for months in the disappearance of two Wisconsin brothers in northwest Missouri has been charged with murder, law enforcement officials announced Wednesday morning.

The announcement came in a news conference held by Caldwell County Sheriff Jerry Galloway in front of the county courthouse in Kingston.

Garland Nelson, a 25-year-old Braymer farmer who reportedly was involved in cattle business with the brothers, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of abandonment of a corpse, two counts of tampering with physical evidence, two counts of armed criminal action, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

He remains the only person charged in connection with the deaths of Nick and Justin Diemel of Shawano County, Wisconsin.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Mystery surrounded the case for months after the brothers disappeared July 21. The brothers, who owned a livestock company, had traveled to Missouri on business and visited Nelson at his family’s farm in Braymer, reportedly to look at calves.

Human remains were later found on the farm.

On Wednesday officials said the investigation included multiple agencies, including the FBI.

Sheriff Jerry Galloway announces charges against Garland Nelson for the murder of Wisconsin brothers Nicholas and Justin Diemel on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at the Caldwell County Circuit Court in Kingston, Mo. James Wooldridge jawooldridge@kcstar.com

The investigation showed that Nelson owed the brothers $250,000 for cattle, according to charging documents. The brothers had come to collect the money.

Nelson allegedly shot the brothers, put their bodies in metal barrels, transported them to a pasture and burned the bodies with diesel fuel and an unknown liquid, according to the charges.

He allegedly put the remains in a manure pile and crushed the barrels with a skid loader. He moved their truck from the farm and made his way back home with the help of multiple people, according to the charges.

Sheriff Galloway declined to answer questions. He said the case was one of the more complicated he had worked on. No more charges were expected, he said.

Nelson has been in jail since July, when he was originally charged with tampering, accused of driving the brothers’ rental truck from his family’s farm to a commuter lot 35 miles south in Holt where it was found abandoned.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Garland Joseph “Joey” Nelson Caldwell County Detention Center

Brothers killed

Nelson and the Diemels had been involved in a business deal together, according to the charging documents. Nelson was paid to feed and then sell the cattle for the brothers. The meeing July 21 was “regarding a financial issue,” the charges said.

A neighbor heard multiple gunshots coming from the farm between 11:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on July 21, according to the charging documents. Investigators think Nelson used a .30-30 rifle to shoot the brothers. He allegedly drove away in the truck about 11:45 a.m.

“It is believed Nick and Justin Diemel never left the property after they arrived and were intentionally killed,” the charges said.

Nicholas Diemel, left, and his brother Justin Diemel Clinton County Sheriff's Office

After the killing, the brothers’ cellphones were dropped along the road as Nelson walked back from Holt, where he allegedly abandoned the brothers’ rental truck. Nelson then allegedly arranged for someone to pick him up.

It was after dumping the truck in Holt, investigators said, that Nelson burned the bodies. Police said Nelson used a shovel to clean blood out of the barn where the Diemels were killed.

Caldwell County Prosecuting Attorney Brady Kopek said “this is an extremely complex case and has required the hard work of many officers and agencies joining together to investigate and solve this case and we appreciate their efforts.”

Nelson previously spent two years in federal prison for cattle fraud and currently faces charges for endangering the food supply in Bourbon County, Kansas.

He is accused of transferring 35 calves from his mother’s farm in Missouri to a dairy farm in Fort Scott, Kansas, without health papers.

The cows were malnourished and sick when they were dropped off after a failed business deal that left 96 cows dead according to his former business partner David Foster.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP