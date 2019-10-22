Ethiopia’s Nobel-winning leader issues warning over dam

Ethiopia's Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister is warning that if there's a need to go to war over a dam project disputed with Egypt his country could ready millions of people, but he says only negotiation can resolve a deadlock in talks.

Abiy Ahmed spoke during a parliament question-and-answer session Tuesday. It was his first major public appearance since winning the Nobel on Oct. 11.

Talks collapsed this month over the construction of the $5 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which is around 70% complete and will provide much-needed electricity to Ethiopia's 100 million people.

But Egypt, with a similar population, fears the Nile dam will reduce its share of the river. Pro-government media have said it could warrant military action.

Abiy says no force can stop the dam's completion.