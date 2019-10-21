Team investigates training deaths at Georgia’s Ft. Stewart

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2009, file photo a soldier walks through the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team motor pool at Fort Stewart, Ga. U.S. Army officials say three soldiers were killed and three others were injured when the armored vehicle they were riding in rolled over into water during training at Fort Stewart. Officials with the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield's 3rd Infantry Division said in a news release that the crash on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. AP Photo

The commanding general of the Georgia Army post where three soldiers died in a weekend training accident says their armored vehicle rolled off a bridge and was submerged upside down in a stream.

Maj. Gen. Antonio Aguto struggled to hold back tears during a news conference at Fort Stewart on Monday as he announced the deaths of Sgt. 1st Class Bryan Jenkins of Gainesville, Florida; Pfc. Antonio Garcia of Peoria, Arizona; and Cpl. Thomas Walker of Conneaut, Ohio.

Aguto said the soldiers were training in a Bradley fighting vehicle in darkness shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday. He gave no other details about the crash, citing an active investigation.

Three other soldiers inside the vehicle suffered injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Fort Stewart is located in southeast Georgia.