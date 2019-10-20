South Sudan’s opposition leader warns of return to civil war

South Sudan opposition leader Riek Machar, centre, as he returns to the country, in Juba, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, to meet with President Salva Kiir less than a month before their deadline to form a unity government after a five-year civil war. Machar's two-day visit includes a scheduled meeting with the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, who arrives Sunday with a U.N. Security Council delegation. AP Photo

South Sudan's opposition leader Riek Machar is warning that the country could return to civil war if a coalition government is formed by a Nov. 12 deadline and he is seeking another months-long delay.

Machar made an impassioned plea to a visiting United Nations Security Council delegation that met with him and President Salva Kiir to urge speedier progress in pulling the country out of a five-year civil war.

The U.S. ambassador to the U.N., Kelly Craft, said the council was "disappointed" by Machar's warning that a year-old ceasefire could collapse.

South Sudan government spokesman Michael Makuei says the Security Council wants the Nov. 12 deadline met.

The previous attempt at Kiir and Machar sharing power ended in renewed fighting and Machar fleeing the country on foot in 2016.