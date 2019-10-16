Landslide, building damage from Philippine quake kills 4

Debris are scattered on the floor of a damaged store a day after a strong quake struck in Digos, Davao del Sur province, southern Philippines Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. A powerful and shallow earthquake hit several southern Philippine provinces Wednesday night injuring some people in collapsed houses and prompting thousands to scramble out of homes, shopping malls and a hospital in panic, officials and news reports said. (AP Photo)

A landslide and building damage caused by a strong earthquake in the southern Philippines has killed four people and injured dozens.

The Office of Civil Defense said Thursday morning that two people died and 18 were injured in a landslide set off by the quake in Magsaysay town in Davao del Sur province. ABS-CBN television network reported two more deaths elsewhere, including a girl hit by a collapsed house wall.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the 6.3 magnitude earthquake late Wednesday was centered southeast of Tulunan in North Cotabato province.

OCD said at least 27 people were injured in the landslide in Magsaysay or from falling objects and collapsed concrete walls.

Power was knocked out in places, and schools suspended classes Thursday for damage to be assessed.