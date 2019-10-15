Parents of dead British teen invited to White House meeting

A spokesman for the family of a British teenager who was killed in a car crash involving an American diplomat's wife says the young man's parents have been invited to a meeting at the White House Tuesday afternoon.

Radd Seiger says in a tweet that he's "looking forward to getting further answers" about Harry Dunn's death.

Dunn's parents have taken their case directly to U.S. audiences this week, holding a New York news conference and urging the woman to return to Britain.

The 19-year-old Dunn was killed in August when his motorcycle collided with a car allegedly driven by Anne Sacoolas outside a British air force base.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

President Donald Trump last week called it "a terrible accident" and said his administration planned to intervene.