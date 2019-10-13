Thousands join protest called by Haiti’s art community

Pastor Past, of the performance group Kominote Zan77, screams during a march led by the art community that continues demanding the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. Protests have paralyzed the country for nearly a month, shuttering businesses and schools. AP Photo

Thousands of Haitians have joined a protest in the capital called by the art community to demand President Jovenel Moïse resign, increasing pressure on the embattled leader after nearly a month of marches that have shuttered schools and businesses.

Members of one art group wore what appeared to be diapers on their heads and held empty bowls, while other protesters chanted slogans against Moïse, expressing anger over corruption, rising inflation and a lack of basic goods in the Western Hemisphere's poorest country.

"Not our president" and "We want a different Haiti," read signs in the protest in Port-au-Prince.

The demonstration comes amid a spike in violence in Haiti's capital and surrounding communities as protests that have caused nearly 20 deaths and almost 200 injuries paralyze the country.