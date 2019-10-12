Nation & World
Indonesia nabs 2 accused of planning to attack Bali police
Indonesia's counterterrorism squad has arrested two suspected militants accused of plotting an attack on police on the tourist island of Bali.
Bali police spokesman Hengky Widjaja said Saturday a father, identified only by his initials AT, and his son, ZAI, were arrested Thursday in Bali's Jembrana district.
Widjaja said the two men had confessed to planning to attack police with a bayonet.
He said police were tipped about their whereabouts after interrogating alleged militants who were arrested on suspicion of links to Jamaah Ansharut Daulah, a militant group aligned with the Islamic State group, including Syahril Alamsyah who wounded the country's security minister in a brazen knife attack on Thursday.
