Court: Boarding school owner can question accuser’s history

The Iowa Supreme Court says the founder of a boarding school for troubled youth will get another chance to potentially discredit a student whose testimony helped convict him of abuse charges.

The court on Friday ordered a hearing to determine whether the student previously made false allegations of sexual abuse against her adoptive or foster parents. If a judge determines that false allegations were made, the court says 41-year-old Ben Trane should get a new trial on three sexual abuse and child endangerment charges.

Trane is the former owner of Midwest Academy in Keokuk, a boarding school that was shut down by authorities in 2016.

A jury convicted Trane last year of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, sexual exploitation by a counselor and child endangerment. The convictions stemmed from allegations that Trane sexually assaulted the 17-year-old female student and kept two male students in confinement for extended periods of time.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Trane has been free on bond during his appeal.