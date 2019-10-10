Beer all over Mormon church parking lot after truck crashes

A semi-trailer driver, hauling beer, suffered serious injuries after his vehicle rolled over and crashed in a parking lot of a church, Thursday morning, Oct. 10, 2019, in Sandy Utah. Cans of beer have littered the parking lot of a church of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in a Salt Lake City suburb after a semi-trailer crashed that was carrying cases of brew banned by the faith. Derek Petersen

Sandy Police Stg. Jason Nielsen said the semitrailer veered and fell from a road and into the church's parking lot after it was hit by a pickup truck that ran a red light on Thursday. Beer cans were strewn across the empty church parking lot.

One of the faith's key rules is a ban on members drinking alcohol.

Nielsen says the semitrailer driver was left with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The pickup truck driver wasn't hurt. Authorities haven't determined if he will be cited.

The church building wasn't damaged.