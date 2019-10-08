Maryland panel votes to remove Confederate flag on plaque

A Maryland panel has voted to remove a Confederate flag from the top of this plaque, as shown in a July 12, 2019 photograph, in the Maryland State House in Annapolis, Md., that honors the Civil War's Union and Confederate soldiers. While the State House Trust voted 3-1 to remove the flags at the top of the sign, it decided to keep the plaque on the wall of the Capitol and overlay an image of the Maryland state flag in their place AP Photo

A Maryland panel has voted to remove a logo that includes a Confederate flag from a plaque in Maryland's Capitol that honors the Civil War's Union and Confederate soldiers, but the state is keeping the plaque.

The State House Trust voted 3-1 by email to spend more than $2,400 to remove the logo, which includes a Confederate flag and a U.S. flag, and overlay it with a cast image of the Maryland state flag.

Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford, Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller and Laura Mears of the Maryland Historical Trust voted for the change and to keep the plaque.

Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones, the state's first black speaker, supported removing the entire plaque and voted against the plan.