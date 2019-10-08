UN Security Council urges progress in South Sudan

The U.N. Security Council says a peace deal in South Sudan signed a year ago is "a window of opportunity" to end the civil war in the world's newest nation and achieve "sustainable peace and stability."

The U.N.'s most powerful body said in a statement approved by all 15 members and read at an open meeting Tuesday that it welcomes "initial progress" in implementing the agreement. That includes a reduction of political violence and the return of some opposition representatives to the capital Juba.

But the council expressed concern at "the dire humanitarian, human rights and economic situation in South Sudan."

Council members called on parties to the peace deal to quickly implement transitional security arrangements and work toward agreement on internal political boundaries.