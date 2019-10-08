Former college hockey coach settling discrimination lawsuits

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2015, file photo, former University of Minnesota Duluth women's hockey coach Shannon Miller speaks about her discrimination lawsuit, in Eden Prairie, Minn. The University of Minnesota Duluth and its former women’s hockey coach have reached a tentative agreement that would settle long-running discrimination claims in state and federal courts. The Star Tribune reports a court filing says attorneys for Shannon Miller and the university negotiated the agreement, but no details were released because it hasn’t formally been signed. Richard Tsong-Taatarii

The University of Minnesota Duluth and its former women's hockey coach have reached a tentative agreement that would settle long-running discrimination claims in state and federal courts.

The Star Tribune reports that a court filing says attorneys for Shannon Miller and the university negotiated the agreement, but no details were released because it hasn't formally been signed.

Miller sued the university in federal court in 2015 alleging gender and sexual orientation discrimination and retaliation. Despite being among the most successful women's hockey coaches, UMD declined to renew Miller's contract after 16 seasons.

The university last week was ordered to pay Miller $4.4 million in damages and attorneys' fees. Miller and two other former female coaches also petitioned the state Supreme Court to reinstate a state lawsuit alleging discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.