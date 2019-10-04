Last defendant sentenced in Chicago shooting that wounded 13

The last man convicted in a 2013 shooting in a Chicago park that left 13 people wounded, including a 3-year-old, has been sentenced to 21 years in prison.

Twenty-eight-year-old Tabari Young pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated battery with a firearm for using a handgun to open fire on a basketball court. Cook County Judge Kenneth Wadas imposed the sentence.

Another gunman, Bryon Champ, who was armed with a military-style rifle, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery with a firearm in 2017 and received a 28-year sentence.

Prosecutors say the shooting stemmed from a dispute between street gangs. Champ had been wounded earlier that day when a rival gang member shot at him.

The men opened fire after learning that the rival suspected of shooting Champ was hanging out by the park.