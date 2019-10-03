Nation & World
Voters in Memphis head to the polls to select mayor
Voters in Memphis, Tennessee, are deciding who will lead the city for the next four years as they cast ballots in a contentious mayor’s race.
Polls close at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the non-partisan race for mayor in this Mississippi River city.
The contest pits three leading contenders. Incumbent Mayor Jim Strickland is trying to fend off a challenge from Willie Herenton and Tami Sawyer.
Herenton was the city’s first black elected mayor when he won in 1991. He has been out of politics since a failed run for Congress in 2010.
Sawyer is a social activist who currently serves as a Shelby County commissioner.
In a majority black city, experts say winning the African American vote is key. Strickland is white. Herenton and Sawyer are black.
