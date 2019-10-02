Chicago-area officer shoots, kills man who pointed BB gun

Suburban Chicago police say an officer fatally shot a man who rear-ended his vehicle and then pointed what turned out to be a BB gun at him.

Bridgeview police say on Tuesday night the officer had taken 32-year-old Joseph L. Jesk’s girlfriend into custody after arresting her for shoplifting. After Jesk argued with the officer, Bridgeview spokesman Ray Hanania says he jumped into a van and followed the police SUV for about a block before rear-ending it.

Hanania said the officer shot Jesk twice after Jesk climbed from the van and pointed the gun at him.

The Chicago Tribune reports that records show Jesk served nearly half of a 17-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife.