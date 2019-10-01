Police investigate deaths of goats on Warsaw island

Polish police were investigating Tuesday the deaths of goats that Warsaw authorities had sent to an isle on the Vistula River to trim shrubbery and help birds nest.

A person who visited the island last week notified ecologists of a number of goat carcasses there. The police were then notified and found 10 carcasses that were immediately buried. Some 30 goats were found alive, but many were in poor condition, according to Dawid Fabjanski of the group Animal Rescue.

A man who was supposed to watch over the herd said on TVN24 he had thrown some carcasses into the river, on instructions from the animals' owner. Ecologists are warning of potential health hazards to people.

Ewa Rogala, spokeswoman for the Warsaw Town Hall, said veterinarians have not yet determined the cause of the deaths. A check of the island in August revealed no problems. Authorities are trying to get in touch with the herd's owner.

Some 60 goats and sheep from a private farm were sent to the island in northern Warsaw last year to help control lush grass and shrubbery there, which was an obstacle to nesting for river birds. The project was supervised by the city's green areas authorities.

Rogala said Animal Rescue has now removed all the goats from the island.