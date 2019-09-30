Facing uncertainty, Afghanistan, North Korea to speak at UN

Burundi's Foreign Minister Ezechiel Nibigira, addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. AP Photo

Afghanistan and North Korea are delivering their messages to the U.N. General Assembly at a high-stakes moment for both countries.

Both are to give their speeches Monday at the year's biggest diplomatic gathering.

Afghans are awaiting the results of a presidential election Saturday — and waiting to see what follows the recent collapse of peace talks between the U.S. and Taliban extremists. The negotiations were aimed at ending America's longest war.

For North Korea, two summits with the U.S. haven't yielded a definitive plan for ending the North's nuclear program and the U.S. sanctions imposed because of it.

Pyongyang accused the U.S. Friday of failing to follow through on summit promises. But the North said it's placing hope in what it called President Donald Trump's "wise option and bold decision."