The Latest: Trump makes unscheduled stop at climate summit

The Latest on the Climate Action Summit taking place at the United Nations (all times local):

11:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump has made an unscheduled brief stop at the U.N.'s Climate Action summit.

With the lights down and the program under way, Trump spent about 15 minutes at the summit, but did not speak.

He listened attentively as German Chancellor Merkel and India's Narenda Modi spoke before leaving.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, the UN's special climate envoy, thanked Trump for stopping by. He added that it might prove useful to Trump "when you formulate climate policy" to a bit of laughter and applause on the General Assembly floor.

10:50 a.m.

The United Nations is kicking off an all-day session to prevent a warming world from reaching even more dangerous levels.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres opened the Climate Action Summit on Monday by saying: "Earth is issuing a chilling cry: Stop."

Guterres told world leaders that it's not a time to negotiate but to act to make the world carbon neutral by 2050. He wants to limit global temperature increases to a few more tenths of a degree, and he said the world can do it.

More than 60 world leaders are set to speak, kicking off with leaders from New Zealand, the hard-hit Marshall Islands, India and Germany.

The United States is not on the agenda, but a spokeswoman said President Donald Trump may pop in.