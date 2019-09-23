Judge tosses lawsuit challenging Md. conversion therapy ban

A federal judge has thrown out a psychotherapist's lawsuit challenging Maryland's ban on treating minors with conversion therapy, the practice of trying to change a client's homosexual orientation.

U.S. District Judge Deborah Chasanow's ruling on Friday rejected Christopher Doyle's claims that the state law violates his First Amendment rights to free speech and religious freedom.

The judge said prohibiting the practice of conversion therapy on minors doesn't prevent licensed therapists from expressing their personal views about conversion therapy to minor clients.

One of Doyle's attorneys says they will appeal the judge's decision.

Gov. Larry Hogan singed the measure into law in May 2018, making Maryland the 11th state to enact legislation against conversion therapy for minors.