Judge: Trump must give deposition in protesters’ lawsuit

A New York judge has ordered President Donald Trump to give a videotaped deposition in a lawsuit filed by protesters who claim they were roughed up outside Trump Tower.

State Supreme Court Judge Doris Gonzalez of the Bronx on Friday denied Trump's effort to quash a subpoena seeking the president's testimony.

She ordered Trump to videotape a deposition before the trial, which is scheduled to begin Sept. 26.

The lawsuit was filed by six activists who say they were assaulted by Trump security staff during a Sept. 3, 2015, protest by people upset over comments Trump made about Mexican immigrants.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The judge says Trump's testimony is "indispensable" as someone in charge of the business and his campaign.

A lawyer for Trump did not immediately return a phone message.