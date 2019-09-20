Feds: Virginia man facing weapons charges is a neo-Nazi

Authorities say a northern Virginia man arrested this week on gun charges is a neo-Nazi who has bragged about committing racially motivated violence.

At a detention hearing Friday in federal court in Alexandria, an FBI agent testified that 21-year-old Andrew Thomasberg joined Atomwaffen, a group that advocates racial holy war, after attending the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville.

The agent said Thomasberg bragged in text messages about committing a racially motivated shooting in the past and using racial epithets against a group of African Americans he saw at a shopping mall.

A judge ordered Thomasberg detained while he awaits trial on weapons charges.

Thomasberg's mother attended the hearing and denied he's a neo-Nazi. She said the FBI was targeting him because he is a "rich white kid."