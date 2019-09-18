Shots fired at courthouse in northeast Alabama

Officials say one person has been hospitalized after a shooting at a courthouse in Alabama.

News outlets reports the gunfire happened Wednesday at the Jackson County Courthouse in the northeast Alabama town of Scottsboro.

WAFF-TV reports Commission Chairman Tim Guffey says a man walked into the courthouse with a gun.

Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus says one person was flown to a hospital after what he describes as a shooting involving a law enforcement officer.

The County Commission posted on its Facebook page that the courthouse is closed, but didn't give any details.