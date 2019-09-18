Thai leader dodges opposition questions over flawed oath

Thailand's prime minister has come under fire in a parliamentary debate because he omitted a key phrase in taking his oath of office in July, but dodged opposition demands to explain why he had left it out.

Prayuth Chan-ocha's failure to speak the words swearing allegiance to the constitution when he led his Cabinet in taking office in front of King Maha Vajiralongkorn raised questions about the legitimacy of his government.

Prayuth attended much of Wednesday's scheduled debate on the matter but when he spoke, addressed only budget matters and not the oath-taking.

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam, the government's chief legal expert, responded to the opposition by saying the king had acknowledged the oath, which indicated it was valid because the matter was between the Cabinet and the monarch.