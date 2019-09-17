Wheelchair-bound Libyan migrant assaulted in German city

Police in the eastern German city of Chemnitz say they're investigating an attack on a wheelchair-bound Libyan migrant as a possible far-right hate crime.

Chemnitz police spokesman Andrzej Rydzik said Tuesday the 31-year-old was set upon by a group of people Saturday night, including one who yelled anti-immigrant epithets and punched the victim.

The 22-year-old alleged assailant, with a record for assaults and far-right crimes, was picked up near the scene. The victim was treated for light injuries in a hospital.

Bild newspaper printed a picture of the Libyan, who came to Germany three years ago, with a bloody mouth. He told Bild he was punched multiple times in the face until he fell out of his wheelchair, then kicked on the ground.

A witness heard the attack and called police.