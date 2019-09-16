Australian leader preps for US trip featuring state dinner

Australia's prime minister says his upcoming official trip to the U.S. will include visits to New York, Chicago and Ohio, in addition to a state dinner at the White House.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Monday that he looks forward to meeting President Donald Trump and members of his Cabinet "to discuss how we can further strengthen our alliance and already close partnership."

Morrison, who leaves for the U.S. on Thursday, said in a recent radio interview that Trump is a "good president for Australia."

His state dinner on Friday is only the second of Trump's presidency. French President Emmanuel Macron was the guest of honor of the first one last year.