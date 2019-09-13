The Latest: Bahamas braces for possible tropical storm

In this Sept. 6, 2019 photo, a boat sits grounded in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, in Marsh Harbor, Abaco Island, Bahamas. The Bahamian health ministry said helicopters and boats are on the way to help people in affected areas, though officials warned of delays because of severe flooding and limited access. AP Photo

The latest on the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian in the northern Bahamas (all times local):

8:10 p.m.

A tropical depression near the Bahamas is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm Saturday and then become a hurricane in the coming days.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Bahamian islands already bashed by Hurricane Dorian could experience heavy winds and rain over the weekend.

On Friday night, the storm was centered about 155 miles (250 kilometers) east-southeast of Great Abaco Island and moving northwest at 8 mph (13 kph). It had maximum sustained winds of 30 mph (48 kph).

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the northwestern Bahamas, excluding Andros Island. Forecasters expect the Bahamas to get 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) of rain through Sunday.

A tropical storm watch is posted for central Florida's eastern coast.

5:20 p.m.

A tropical depression has formed near the Bahamas and is likely to bring heavy winds and rain to islands already hit hard by Hurricane Dorian.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the depression formed Friday afternoon and could become a tropical storm by Saturday.

Late Friday afternoon, the storm was centered about 240 miles (385 kilometers) east-southeast of Freeport on Grand Bahama Island and moving northwest at 8 mph (13 kph). It had maximum sustained winds of 30 mph (45 kph).

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the northwestern Bahamas, excluding Andros Island. A tropical storm watch is in effect for central Florida's eastern coast.

2:50 p.m.

Officials in the northern Bahamas islands already batted by Hurricane Dorian to seek shelter as a new storm system heads for the area with heavy rains and winds.

Kwasi Thompson is minister of state for Grand Bahama island and he warned Friday that the system will affect the entire island. In his words, "As previous storms have taught us, things change very quickly. We want residents to take it seriously."

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the cluster of heavy thunderstorms is expected to become a tropical depression or storm later in the day and hit the central and northwestern Bahamas with winds and heavy rains before moving along the east coast of Florida on Saturday.