Suspect in Polish slaying killed by police outside Berlin

German police say they shot and killed a man who had fled from Poland for allegedly killing a woman, when he pulled a gun on them after they pulled over his car on a highway outside Berlin.

Brandenburg police confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday that the man was killed Wednesday afternoon, after they pulled over his Mazda sedan with Polish plates on the A10 ring road around the German capital.

They say the car's plates matched those provided by police in neighboring Poland, where the man was suspected of shooting and killing a 26-year-old Ukrainian woman in a laundromat, according to local media reports.

Police said that when the suspect pointed a gun at them "officers shot at the man multiple times, lethally wounding him."