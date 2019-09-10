World leaders support French first lady amid Brazil insults

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, French President Emmanuel Macron, and his wife Brigitte, share a laugh as they wait for Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Elysee Palace, in Paris. World leaders have offered support to Brigitte Macron, the wife of France’s president, after a string of public insults from Brazilian leaders targeting her appearance. An official close to Brigitte Macron told The Associated Press on Tuesday, Sept. 10 that she has received “numerous” messages of support from private individuals and public figures including multiple heads of state. AP Photo

World leaders have offered their support to Brigitte Macron, the wife of France's president, after a string of public insults from Brazilian leaders targeting her appearance.

The insults came as Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and French President Emmanuel Macron have clashed repeatedly in recent weeks over fires in the Amazon rainforest and climate change.

An official close to Brigitte Macron told The Associated Press on Tuesday that she has received "numerous" messages of support from private individuals and public figures, including heads of state. The official would not identify them. He spoke on condition of anonymity because was not authorized to be publicly named.

Brigitte Macron has thanked Brazilians who have offered their sympathy, and her daughter launched a social media campaign called #balancetonmiso, or "squeal on your misogynist."