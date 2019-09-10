Oklahoma City police kill man who fled fatal shooting scene

A police officer stretches to raise crime scene tape for a crime scene unit to pass under at the scene where a shooting suspect was fatally shot during a police chase in Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in northwest Oklahoma City. AP Photo

Oklahoma City police say officers shot and killed a man after he fled a home where a woman was fatally shot, led them on a chase and pointed a gun at them.

Police Capt. Larry Withrow says the man was shot Monday after exiting his car and pointing the weapon at officers in northwest Oklahoma City.

Police say the man fled as the officers arrived at a home to investigate reports of gunfire. Police say a woman found wounded inside the home later died. Authorities have not released the names of anyone involved.

Withrow said six officers at the scene of the fatal shooting of the man were not injured and are on paid leave. Police have not said if the man was suspected in the woman's death.