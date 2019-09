President Donald Trump, left, participates in a round of golf at the Trump National Golf Course in Sterling, Va., Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. AP Photo

President Donald Trump spent Sunday at his golf club in Sterling, Virginia.

Trump journeyed to the club outside Washington both days this weekend and was there Sunday after cancelling a proposed meeting with Taliban leaders at Camp David.

Sunday was Trump's 229th day at a Trump golf club and 297th day at a Trump property as president. That's according to stats kept by NBC News.